Animal welfare workers rescue 38 cats from trailer in Pasadena

Workers from the Pasadena Humane Society rescued 38 cats from a cramped trailer today.

The time and location of the rescue were not available. A tweet by the Pasadena Humane Society said the "unfortunate hoarding case" was at the home of "an overwhelmed caregiver."

The operation took all morning, according to the tweet.

BREAKING NEWS: 38 Cats Rescued in Hoarding Situation



The Pasadena Humane team spent the morning rescuing 38 cats from the cramped trailer of an overwhelmed caregiver.



Read more and learn how you can help at https://t.co/2Yr4S7mbpZ pic.twitter.com/OOlCSeRHA9 — Pasadena Humane (@PasadenaHumane) June 30, 2023

"The cats were carefully loaded into crates and quickly transported to the shelter," the agency reported. "Our veterinary staff has begun the process of carefully examining each of the 38 cats to determine their condition and provide any needed medical care."

Anyone in a hoarding situation or who knows someone with too many animals to care for was asked to call the Pasadena Humane Society or local shelter.