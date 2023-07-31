Angus Cloud, of "Euphoria" fame, dead at 25

Angus Cloud, the standout star from the HBO hit show "Euphoria," has died at age 25, his representatives confirmed.

Cloud, best known for playing the drug dealer "Fezco" on "Euphoria" for two seasons, died Monday a week after burying his father, his representative Cait Bailey told CBS News.

His cause of death was not confirmed.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," his family said in a statement. "As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," his family added. "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter, and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."