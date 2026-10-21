Angels won't extend Kurt Suzuki's contract, begin search for new manager for 2027 season

As the franchise wipes the slate clean ahead of a new era beginning in 2027, the Los Angeles Angels announced Wednesday that they'll have a new manager alongside new ownership.

In a post to social media, the Angels announced that the club declined Kurt Suzuki's contract option for 2027 and will begin the search for a new manager.

"As we look toward 2027 and beyond, I have had thoughtful conversations internally and with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment's leadership about the future of Angels Baseball and the direction of our organization," said Baseball Operations Consultant John Mozeliak. "Those conversations have shaped the decision to seek a new manager and coaching staff for the 2027 season."

Suzuki's stint as manager in Anaheim will end after just one season, which happened to be the worst in franchise history. The Angels, who were previously the only team in MLB to never have lost 100 games in a single season, went 62-100 in 2026.

The team hired Suzuki last October after firing Ron Washington, who helmed the club for two seasons. The new manager in 2027 will be the franchise's sixth full-time manager since longtime skipper Mike Scioscia was fired in 2018.

Suzuki played 16 seasons in Major League Baseball, including his final two in Anaheim with the Angels. After his 2022 retirement, he joined the team's front office as a special assistant to the general manager.

"Kurt has earned tremendous respect in our clubhouse, and I've seen firsthand how much he cares about our players," Mozeliak said. "I do not believe our record this year was a true reflection of his abilities as a manager."

Mozeliak said the franchise has offered Suzuki a role to stay on as a special assistant, "where his knowledge of our players and his perspective would continue to be valuable to the organization." It's unclear whether Suzuki will accept the offer.

The Angels also said the managerial search would include a search for a new coaching staff.