Los Angeles Angels to be sold to Rams, Denver Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke

After 23 years, two generational superstars and zero playoff appearances in more than a decade, the Los Angeles Angels will operate with new ownership in 2027, under a name familiar to many sports fans.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, operated by Stan Kroenke, announced Tuesday that it has agreed to purchase the franchise from Arte Moreno. Kroenke also owns the LA Rams of the NFL, Denver Nuggets of the NBA, Colorado Avalanche of the NHL, Colorado Rapids of the MLS and Arsenal F.C. of the English Premier League.

Each of the aforementioned teams owned by Kroenke, except the Rapids, has won championships in their leagues since 2022.

"The Angels are a storied franchise anchored in a great market. We look forward to an exciting future with the Angels organization," Kroenke said in a statement.

In a news release, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment called the agreement an extension of their footprint south, where they'll look to host events year-round in Southern California.

Angel Stadium in Anaheim has been subject to scrutiny as it ages, and securing a new ballpark will likely be one of the first objectives of the new ownership. Kroenke is yet to comment on whether the franchise would remain in Anaheim or change its name to shed the Los Angeles moniker as the team plays about 30 miles from downtown LA.

In a statement, Arte Moreno, who purchased the team from the Walt Disney Company in 2003, said he believes Kroenke is the "best next owner" for the team.

"The Angels Organization is pleased to announce this transaction with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. The Moreno Family has been honored to steward the Angels for 23 years and we believe with KSE's experience and success they are the best next owner for the franchise," Arte Moreno said. "The Angels Organization looks forward to continuing its commitment to the fans, our employees, the players and our business partners."

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 24: Los Angeles Angels gans gather in the stands with a sign reading Sell The Team during the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 24, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images

Moreno's ownership has faced intense scrutiny over the last several years. The franchise continued to see on-the-field success in the first six seasons after the sale, but the Angels' last playoff victory came in 2009.

Since promoting three-time AL MVP Mike Trout to MLB in 2012, the team has appeared in the postseason just once, where they were swept by the Kansas City Royals in 2014. The team signed two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani in 2018, but he left to crosstown rival LA Dodgers in 2023 after winning two MVP awards of his own for the Angels.

The lack of success despite serious star power has led to fierce calls from the fanbase for Moreno to sell the franchise. This season, Angels fans have frequently engaged in the "tarps off" movement, where fans gather in stadium nosebleeds, take their shirts off and chant "sell the team."

As of Tuesday morning, no terms of the deal have been released. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.