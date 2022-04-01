Watch CBS News

Angels sign reliever Wander Suero to minor league deal

By Dean Fioresi

/ CBS Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim efforts in strengthening what was previously a questionable bullpen continued Thursday, when they signed veteran reliever Wander Suero. 

Suero, 30, is a four-year veteran who up to Thursday had spent the entirety of his professional career with the Washington Nationals, including 2019 when they earned a World Series victory over the Houston Astros. 

Over the course of his career he sports a 4.19 ERA with 200 strikeouts in 185.1 innings pitched. 

With plus-strikeout potential, Suero's biggest flaw comes in the form of the long ball, of which he allowed 11 in 42.2 innings pitched in 2021. 

He joins the ever-growing ranks of pitchers that the Angels have added in recent months including Noah Syndergaard, Aaron Loup, Cesar Valdez, AJ RamosArchie Bradley and Ryan Tepera.

First published on March 31, 2022 / 11:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.