Angels sign reliever Wander Suero to minor league deal

The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim efforts in strengthening what was previously a questionable bullpen continued Thursday, when they signed veteran reliever Wander Suero.

Suero, 30, is a four-year veteran who up to Thursday had spent the entirety of his professional career with the Washington Nationals, including 2019 when they earned a World Series victory over the Houston Astros.

Over the course of his career he sports a 4.19 ERA with 200 strikeouts in 185.1 innings pitched.

With plus-strikeout potential, Suero's biggest flaw comes in the form of the long ball, of which he allowed 11 in 42.2 innings pitched in 2021.

He joins the ever-growing ranks of pitchers that the Angels have added in recent months including Noah Syndergaard, Aaron Loup, Cesar Valdez, AJ Ramos, Archie Bradley and Ryan Tepera.