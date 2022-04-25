Adell blasts grand slam but Angels blow six-run lead; Eke past Orioles to avoid series sweep in 7-6 win

The Angels staved off a series sweep at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, despite blowing a six-run lead they gained in the first inning of play.

Orioles starter Chris Ellis (1-1, 10.38 ERA) lasted just five batters before getting the hook, though he was credited with five of the Angels six runs scored in the first, highlighted by a nearly 400-foot grand slam off the bat of Angels outfielder Jo Adell - the second of his young career.

Ellis walked Shohei Ohtani to start the game, plunked Mike Trout and walked Anthony Rendon to load the bases before allowing a two-run single to Halos first baseman Jared Walsh. He then walked Taylor Ward, loading the bases once again.

That was all he saw on the day, as Orioles manager Buck Showalter opted for an early bullpen game by putting Travis Lakins Sr. (0-1, 9.00 ERA) on the mound. Just four pitches into his appearance he allowed a 388-foot grand slam to Adell, before settling in and throwing two shutout innings.

Angels starter Jose Suarez (0-1, 5.54 ERA) had held the O's scoreless until the third inning, when he allowed a three-run homer to Trey Mancini, a 404-foot shot to left, cutting the Halos lead in half to 6-3.

He would only last a little longer, getting pulled after 4.1 innings, allowing four hits and three runs with six strikeouts and two walks.

Baltimore completed the comeback in the top of the seventh, thanks to an RBI single from Ryan Mountcastle and a two-run homer from Austin Hays.

In the very next half inning, the Angels benefited from another bases loaded incident, when Taylor Ward drew a base on balls, scoring Ohtani who had singled to start the inning, making it 7-6. Orioles reliever Michael Baumann (1-2, 6.35 ERA) was saddled with the loss after loading the bases.

Angels manager Joe Maddon opted to send Archie Bradley to the mound in the top of the ninth, where he would end up earning his first save as a member of the team, striking out one.

They continue their home stand Monday evening against the Cleveland Guardians, sending Michael Lorenzen (1-1, 4.82 ERA) to the mound against Shane Bieber (1-0, 2.25 ERA).