Angels acquire Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo López from White Sox for pair of minor leaguers

Just hours after reportedly taking star two-way player Shohei Ohtani off the market and announcing that they intended to make a playoff push, the Los Angeles Angels have made the first major move of the trade season, acquiring high profile pitching from the Chicago White Sox.

The Halos landed White Sox ace Lucas Giolito and relief pitcher Reynaldo López in exchange for two minor leaguers, left-handed pitcher Ky Bush and catcher Edgar Quero.

More to come.