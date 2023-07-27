Watch CBS News
Sports

Angels acquire Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo López from White Sox for pair of minor leaguers

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Just hours after reportedly taking star two-way player Shohei Ohtani off the market and announcing that they intended to make a playoff push, the Los Angeles Angels have made the first major move of the trade season, acquiring high profile pitching from the Chicago White Sox. 

The Halos landed White Sox ace Lucas Giolito and relief pitcher Reynaldo López in exchange for two minor leaguers, left-handed pitcher Ky Bush and catcher Edgar Quero. 

More to come. 

First published on July 26, 2023 / 9:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.