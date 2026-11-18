The Los Angeles Angels acquired infielder Jace Jung from the Detroit Tigers for cash on Wednesday, giving the 2022 first-round draft pick a fresh start.

Jung, who is the younger brother of Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung, appeared in just 61 games over the last three seasons for the Tigers while hitting .193 with 48 strikeouts in 135 at-bats.

The 26-year-old, who was selected by the Tigers 12th overall out of Texas Tech in the 2022 amateur draft, has primarily played third base, where Colt Keith has recently emerged as the regular at that position.

Jung played in 133 games for Triple-A Toledo in 2026, batting .227 with 22 homers and 86 RBIs. He has also frequently played first and second base in the minor leagues.