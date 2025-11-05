San Bernardino man pleads not guilty to charges in Deputy Andrew Nunez death

The man accused of murdering San Bernardino County Sheriff's Deputy Andres Nunez pleaded not guilty to all charges on Wednesday morning.

Angelo Jose Saldivar, 47, of San Bernardino, appeared inside a Rancho Cucamonga courthouse in a wheelchair, where he pleaded not guilty to murder, evading an officer, discharge of a firearm and assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Saldivar is also facing charges relating to other victims, including his ex-wife. He is charged with attempted kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence and battery on a spouse.

A photo of San Bernardino County Sheriff's Deputy Andres Nunez. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

Four other victims are also named in the complaint, San Bernardino District Attorney Jason Anderson said. "Those victims were actually, most of them, reporting parties from the dispute that occurred when Mr. Saldivar showed up at his ex-wife's apartment."

The judge ordered that he remain in custody with no bail.

On Oct. 27, Nunez responded to an alleged domestic violence incident involving Saldivar and his ex-wife. Nunez was the first to arrive on the scene when Saldivar allegedly shot him before fleeing on his motorcycle, the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office said.

A motorcyclist crashed while leading authorities on a pursuit on the 210 Freeway in the Inland Empire on Monday. CBS LA

A high-speed police pursuit began along the 210 Freeway in Ontario, where Saldivar reached up to 200 mph at times. The pursuit ended when Saldivar crashed into another vehicle.

Nunez's funeral is expected to take place in the coming weeks.