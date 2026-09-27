California wildlife officers arrest 3 for illegal deer hunting in Angeles National Forest

Three people were arrested for illegal deer hunting in the Angeles National Forest last month, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

In a news release shared on social media, wildlife officers said they received "multiple reports of unlawful deer hunting and spotlighting" in the forest throughout the month of August.

"After receiving a tip from a vigilant member of the public, officers conducted targeted night patrols in the area," the release said. "During one of the patrols, officers observed two vehicles off‑roading and shining a spotlight into the forest; an illegal and highly dangerous method of hunting."

According to the release, the officers stopped both vehicles and detained all three occupants, all of whom had blood on their hands and clothing.

Police said that they found loaded firearms, spotlights and two freshly killed female deer.

"One deer had been completely skinned, while the other had been quartered; both were headless and concealed in black trash bags," the release said. "The suspects admitted to illegally killing the deer and attempting to conceal evidence."

California Department of Fish and Wildlife

All three of the suspects were arrested at the scene and then released on written promise to appear in court, the release said, also noting the officers took both deer and all of the firearms, as well as additional evidence.

Police said that multiple violations were documented during the incident, including unlawful take of female deer, taking deer without licenses or tags, possession of untagged meat, possession of loaded firearms in a vehicle, illegal method of take and spotlighting.

"This case highlights the commitment and professionalism of CDFW Wildlife Officers, whose proactive patrols and thorough investigative work protect California's natural resources every day," CDFW said. "It also demonstrates the significant impact of public reporting; community vigilance is one of our strongest tools in fighting poaching and pollution."

CDFW urged anyone with further information or who witnesses a wildlife crime to call 1-888-334-2258.