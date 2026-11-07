Los Angeles County woman arrested for intentionally starting Angeles National Forest brush fire

A Los Angeles County woman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly "intentionally starting a brush fire" in the Angeles National Forest, according to authorities.

In a news release shared by the LA County Sheriff's Department, deputies said they were called by U.S. Forest Service Fire Department personnel who "spotted the woman walking near a small brush fire on Little Tujunga Canyon Road, near mile marker 16."

While the firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, limiting it to just half an acre, LASD deputies detained the woman for further investigation, the release said.

"During their investigation, deputies determined that the woman had intentionally started the brush fire," deputies said.

They identified the suspect as Los Angeles resident Sheila Nartatez, 47, and arrested her for recklessly setting fire to forestry land. She was booked at the Crescenta Valley Station Jail and held in lieu of $35,000 bail, according to the release.

"Starting a fire recklessly is inherently dangerous, especially during red-flag warnings for high-wind events," LASD's release said. "Strong winds can carry burning embers over long distances, igniting multiple fires and transforming a small fire into an uncontrollable wildfire. Gusting winds, steep terrain, and dry conditions can accelerate fire spread, endangering lives, homes, wildlife, and surrounding communities."

The arrest comes in the midst of red flag warnings across Los Angeles County due to powerful winds paired with warm weather and low humidity.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Arson and Explosives Detail general line at 323-881-7500.