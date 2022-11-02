Angelenos set up memorial for the 156 people killed in South Korean crowd surge

White candles, incense and flowers lined a memorial at Los Angeles' Korean American Community Center honoring the over 150 people killed in a tragedy thousands of miles away.

"Something like this, where the community can come, grieve [and] mourn," said mourner Robert Park. "I think that's very necessary."

Park was among the many people that came to pray for the 156 people killed and more than 80 hurt during the tragic crowd surge in the popular Itaewon district of Seoul, South Korea. Among those killed were two American exchange students.

Rev. Daniel Yoo, who immigrated to the United States more than 50 years ago, said his heart is with people in South Korea's capital.

"Even though I am an American citizen, I was born in South Korea," said Yoo. "So, when I found out about the tragedy I remember I pretty much stayed home and prayed for the victims."

On Tuesday, South Korea's police chief took responsibility for failing to prevent the deadly surge. He said that his team did not properly respond despite many emergency calls predicting the disaster.

Park said some of his friends narrowly escaped the tragedy.

"A few of them left an hour or two prior because they just saw the crowd, thought this is insane, not safe, and they left," he said.

The local memorial was organized by the Korean American Federation of L.A.

"I was there literally three weeks ago walking [through] that alley," said KAFLA president James An. "I remember thinking wow this is a very narrow alleyway."

The Korean American Federation of L.A. is now working to set up CPR classes so people can be prepared in the event of an emergency here.

There are an estimated 1 million Korean Americans living in Southern California, 350,000 of whom live in L.A. County.