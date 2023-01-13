Andy Dick arrested for sex offender violation after public intoxication call

Comedian Andy Dick was arrested at a Lake Elsinore bar just after midnight on suspicion of public intoxication and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements connected to a prior conviction.

Dick, 57, of Hemet, was taken into custody early Thursday at O'Hara's Rock & Roll Tavern after deputies responded to a call saying a patron at the bar "displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol."

He was detained without incident. Deputies ran a records check, which indicated the suspect was "not up to date on his registration" under Penal Code section 290. State law requires that registrants keep authorities informed as to where they're residing at all times.

After posting a $5,000 bond, Dick was released a few hours after his arrest.

Last year, Dick was convicted in Los Angeles County of sexual battery for groping an Uber driver. The offense stemmed from a complaint four years earlier.

A string of allegations have plagued the comedian over the last several years, which he has contested.

The most recent conflict involved an alleged theft of power tools in Santa Barbara, according to published reports.