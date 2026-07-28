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Anaheim water pressure issue affects Disneyland, Angel Stadium and many neighborhoods

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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Difficulties drawing water from ground wells caused low water pressure at Disneyland, Angel Stadium and many Anaheim neighborhoods on Tuesday. 

The City of Anaheim said the issues affected the central area of town.

City staff said they started having trouble drawing water from ground wells at around 6 p.m., which caused the sudden drop in water pressure. Crews started to draw water from the Colorado River, which is what typically happens when they have a problem with one of the city's 14 ground wells. 

It will take a little bit of time for the water pressure to return to normal, but it appeared to improve in some areas. 

Crews are still trying to determine what caused the pump issue. It will remain offline until the city figures out what went wrong. 

Anaheim officials said the pump issues did not affect fire hydrants or fire response. City staff said there are no concerns about water quality.

Disneyland said the water pressure issue caused some problems at its resort, but their teams quickly helped guests and operations returned to normal by 8 p.m.

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