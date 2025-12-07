Anaheim police involved in shooting; 1 dead

A person died and another was injured following a shooting involving police officers in Anaheim on Saturday night, authorities confirmed.

According to the Anaheim Police Department, officers with the Gang Task Force were patrolling the area of the 800 block of Philadelphia Street around 9:30 p.m. when they encountered several individuals.

Details regarding the initial interaction were not immediatley made available, but officers fired their weapons at one point during the exchange. It's not yet clear if any suspects fired gunshots toward officers first.

A person was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Anaheim PD didn't immediately state whether the individual was killed by police, or another suspect. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

The identity of the deceased individual was not immediately made available.

More than a dozen people were detained in the "chaos" after the shooting, police said. Officers used less-than-lethal munitions during the disturbance, which led to one person being transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

No officers were injured during the incident. No suspects remain outstanding. The number of arrests was not immediately clear.

No additional details were made available.