Watch CBS News
Local News

More than 2,000 pounds of meth seized in Anaheim, police say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

More than 2,000 pounds of methamphetamine were seized by Anaheim police this week. 

While details of the operation remain scarce, Anaheim Police Department officials shared a post on social media detailing that they took part in an ongoing narcotics investigation. 

"Anaheim PD's Narcotics Unit conducted surveillance that led to two traffic stops and ultimately a search warrant at a residence," the post said. "The investigation resulted in the seizure of approximately 2,200 pounds of methamphetamine."

copy-of-generic-youtube-thumbnail-gradient-2026-07-19t191845-155.png
The methamphetamine seized by Anaheim police. Anaheim Police Department

Police didn't say if any arrests were made in connection with the seizure, or exactly where the search warrant was executed.

"This significant seizure is the result of diligent investigative work, persistence, and teamwork," the post said. "Our Narcotics Unit, K9 Unit, and patrol officers worked together throughout the operation, keeping a massive amount of dangerous drugs from reaching our communities."

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue