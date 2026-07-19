More than 2,000 pounds of meth seized in Anaheim, police say

More than 2,000 pounds of methamphetamine were seized by Anaheim police this week.

While details of the operation remain scarce, Anaheim Police Department officials shared a post on social media detailing that they took part in an ongoing narcotics investigation.

"Anaheim PD's Narcotics Unit conducted surveillance that led to two traffic stops and ultimately a search warrant at a residence," the post said. "The investigation resulted in the seizure of approximately 2,200 pounds of methamphetamine."

The methamphetamine seized by Anaheim police. Anaheim Police Department

Police didn't say if any arrests were made in connection with the seizure, or exactly where the search warrant was executed.

"This significant seizure is the result of diligent investigative work, persistence, and teamwork," the post said. "Our Narcotics Unit, K9 Unit, and patrol officers worked together throughout the operation, keeping a massive amount of dangerous drugs from reaching our communities."