Anaheim mayor faces claims of harassing a staff member, admits rehab

Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aitken, who's hoping to be reelected in November, sat down for her first interview since being accused of harassing her chief of staff and discriminating against her based on her perceived sexuality, race and religion.

"I was the president of my law school's gay and lesbian law union. I fought against Prop 8 when they were trying to outlaw gay marriage. I have fought for gay marriage in writing amicus briefs, so it's a shocking allegation," Aitken said.

Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aitken CBS LA

Berenice Ballinas, who is on leave from her job, filed a claim, the precursor to a lawsuit, against Aitken and the City of Anaheim.

Officials say they have hired an independent investigator to examine the accusations. Mayor Aitken says the staffer, nor anyone else in her office, complained about her, and the claim came as a surprise.

"This person always complimented me on being the best boss she ever had, a wonderful opportunity. She loves working for me, and so that's why I'm just again, you know, grieving the loss of a relationship while at the same time having to answer serious allegations that go to the core of my values," Aitken said.

Aitken acknowledged that there is truth to one of the claims, her drinking at conferences. Ballinas alleges that when she'd intervene, the mayor became angry or belligerent.

On Friday, Aitken posted on social media that in June 2025, she checked herself into rehab, realizing she had an "unhealthy relationship with alcohol," and that her recovery continues.

The Instagram post says in part, "accepting responsibility for my alcohol consumption does not equate to the more serious allegations that have been made against me. I have denied the slurs attributed to me, and I stand by that denial."

Aitken said that opening up about her personal life was tough, but the right thing to do. "I thought it was important to come out and own up to that part of my life, as embarrassing as it might be to me, to have to talk about it, or it might be damaging to my career politically."

The independent investigation into the claims is ongoing and will take months.