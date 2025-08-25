Man critically injured in Anaheim traffic collision after allegedly fleeing scene of first crash, running red light

A man is in critical condition after a pair of traffic collisions in Anaheim on Monday morning after he allegedly fled the scene of the first incident in an alleged hit-and-run, police said.

The first crash was reported at about 8 a.m. in the area of Magnolia and Greenleaf avenues, according to the Anaheim Police Department. After the two-car collision, the driver of a black Honda Civic allegedly peeled off and continued driving down Magnolia.

Shortly after, police said, the driver was involved in a second crash after running a red light at the intersection of Magnolia and Crescent avenues.

The Honda driver was ejected during that crash. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition after suffering from severe head trauma, police said.

In total, four vehicles were involved in collisions. The Honda driver is the only individual who suffered any injuries, police said.

No additional details were immediately made available.