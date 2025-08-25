Watch CBS News
Man critically injured in Anaheim traffic collision after allegedly fleeing scene of first crash, running red light

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
A man is in critical condition after a pair of traffic collisions in Anaheim on Monday morning after he allegedly fled the scene of the first incident in an alleged hit-and-run, police said. 

The first crash was reported at about 8 a.m. in the area of Magnolia and Greenleaf avenues, according to the Anaheim Police Department. After the two-car collision, the driver of a black Honda Civic allegedly peeled off and continued driving down Magnolia.

Shortly after, police said, the driver was involved in a second crash after running a red light at the intersection of Magnolia and Crescent avenues.

The Honda driver was ejected during that crash. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition after suffering from severe head trauma, police said.

In total, four vehicles were involved in collisions. The Honda driver is the only individual who suffered any injuries, police said.

No additional details were immediately made available.

