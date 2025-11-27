Anaheim hit-and-run suspect arrested after crashing into 12-year-old boy on e-bike

Police have arrested a man who allegedly hit a 12-year-old boy riding an e-bike in Anaheim last week before fleeing from the scene of the crash.

The crash happened on Sunday, Nov. 23, at around 8:45 p.m. near N. Topeka Street and E. North Street, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Officers arrived to find that the boy had been struck while riding an e-bike in the area. He suffered serious injuries, including a concussion, a broken leg and multiple bruises, police told CBS Los Angeles.

The car that struck the boy, a red sedan, crashed a short time after fleeing from the scene, police said. They found the car abandoned at the spot of the second crash, just a few blocks from where the boy was struck.

On Wednesday, police announced that they had located the suspect and taken him into custody. He was identified as 29-year-old Fullerton resident Jonathan Diaz. It's unclear what charges he may face.

The boy who was struck in the crash was said to be recovering at home on Wednesday, according to the APD release.