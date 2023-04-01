Watch CBS News
Anaheim family seeking return of stolen urn containing son's ashes

Anaheim police are seeking assistance in locating an urn stolen from a family's home, which contained the ashes of their son's remains. 

The urn was taken from a residence in the 300 block of S. Illinois Street on March 21 sometime between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

"Department personnel met with the victim and discovered a package containing an urn, filled with her son's remains, had been stolen from the victim's porch," said a statement from Anaheim Police Department. 

As they continue their search, the family is offering a $5,000 reward for the safe return of the urn with no questions asked. 

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact detectives at (714) 328-8153. 

First published on March 31, 2023 / 10:32 PM

