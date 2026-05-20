Man allegedly shoots and kills girlfriend in Anaheim domestic incident, police say

Anaheim police arrested a man early Wednesday after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend during a domestic dispute.

It happened a little before 3 a.m. at a home on Huntington Avenue near Fulton Street, police told CBS LA. Multiple shots were fired during the incident, many of which struck houses and cars in the surrounding neighborhood, leaving neighbors on edge.

"One of them went through the wall, right on top of my headboard," said My Phu, who lives across the street from where the shooting took place. "And one of them hit the window right by my husband's side. He slept right by the window."

Another neighbor arrived home at around 7 a.m. with his young children and found a bullet in his mother-in-law's bed.

Police arrived and began evacuating residents from homes as the situation continued to develop. Upon entering the home, they found a woman dead inside the garage. She has not yet been identified.

"Multiple neighbors called saying they heard multiple gunshots," said Anaheim PD Sergeant Matt Sutter. "While officers were on the way, we got another report that a female inside of the house was shot. Our officers got here, eventually made contact with the suspect, took him into custody with a minor use of force."

Villayphanh Soukkhyphiangko, who used to own the home, arrived after learning of the alleged violence. He said that the woman, whom he thinks was the victim, is his longtime friend and the mother of a teenager.

"She's a hardworking person. Biggest heart," Soukkhyphiangko. "People loved her. She had a happy attitude all the time."

Police haven't yet interviewed the suspect, who was taken to a hospital following his arrest. They believe he is the victim's boyfriend, but they haven't yet been able to determine a motive in the shooting.