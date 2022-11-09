Anaheim dance studio owner arrested for sexually abusing minors

Orange County authorities are seeking additional victims of a sexual assault suspect who owns a dance studio in Anaheim.

Richard Hirschl. Anaheim Police Department

Tustin resident Richard Hirschl, 66, was arrested on Friday after he was arrested in connection with a series of sexual assault charges against minors between 2012 and 2017.

The assaults are said to have occurred at the Hirschl School of Dance, which he owns and operates in the 1000 block of N. Tustin Avenue.

Anaheim Police Department officers learned of one instance of assault, which happened to a 12-year-old victim back in 2012, before learning of a second victim of multiple assaults between 2014 and 2017, when that victim was between the ages of 11 and 13.

Hirscl has since posted $100,00 bail and was released from Anaheim City Jail.

If convicted, Hirschl faces up to 14 years in prison.

As they continue to investigate, detectives are seeking for additional victims as they prepare to present the case to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Any additional victims or people with information are asked to contact Anaheim PD's Sexual Assault Detective L. Cao at (714) 765-1679.