Arrests made for shooting that wounded 4 at Anaheim baby shower

Anaheim police have arrested four people in connection with a gang-related shooting that wounded four people at a baby shower over the weekend.

In a news release, Anaheim Police Department officers say that they were called to the 2000 block of S. Sprague Lane for reports of a shooting at around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators determined that the shooting happened when "four gang members confronted rival gang members who were attending a baby shower in the courtyard of the location," the news release said.

Police said that the suspects were armed with two handguns and an "AR-style firearm," which they used to shoot into the crowd, striking three juvenile gang members and an adult bystander.

All three of the juveniles were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were treated for injuries. As of Tuesday night, they were said to be in stable condition. The bystander was treated at the scene but did not require further medical attention, police said.

"The suspects fled the scene on foot before officers' arrival," according to the release. "Patrol officers immediately secured the scene and began gathering critical information."

They were able to identify the 18-year-old suspect as Zine Jassim, of Anaheim, and the three juvenile suspects.

On Sunday, APD gang investigators located and arrested two suspects in Whittier without incident. During the arrest, they allegedly recovered the AR-style firearm and an unserialized handgun, which they believe was used in the shooting. They also served a search warrant at a residence, where they recovered additional ammunition, according to the APD release.

The next day, detectives located the other two suspects in Santa Ana. They were also both taken into custody without incident.

"A subsequent search warrant was served at a residence, resulting in the recovery of additional evidence related to the investigation," police said.

All four of the suspects were charged with various crimes that included attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy, weapons violations and gang enhancements, according to police.

As their investigation continues, police said that anyone with further information should contact them at (714) 321-6807.