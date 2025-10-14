Anaheim 91 Freeway westbound lanes blocked by overturned big rig

An overturned big rig has led Caltrans to issue a SigAlert on the 91 westbound Freeway in Anaheim, as all lanes of the freeway are blocked at Brookhurst.

The storm is impacting Southern California roadways, and Caltrans is advising drivers to exercise caution. The truck overturned just before the 5 Freeway at Brookhurst, leading CBS LA to issue a Next Traffic Alert.

Alternate routes include the westbound 22 Freeway, Orangethorpe Avenue, or La Palma Avenue.

An overturned big rig blocks the 91 Freeway in Anaheim at the 5 Freeway. Caltrans

In the Anaheim area, a flash flood watch is in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday. A wind advisory is in effect until noon, according to the National Weather Service.

For Orange, southwestern San Bernardino and western Riverside Counties, rainfall will range from around 1 inch near the coast, to 2 to 4 inches for the San Bernardino County mountains.