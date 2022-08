Armed suspect wanted for 9 felonies barricaded in North Hollywood

The Los Angeles Police Department is attempting to arrest an armed suspect wanted for nine felonies who is barricaded in a business.

It started around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood.

The suspect's most serious felony is an alleged armed robbery.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)