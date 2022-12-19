Watch CBS News
Local News

Amtrak train strikes person near Northridge station, tracks close

By Danielle Radin

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

An Amtrak train struck a person, shutting down the tracks between Chatsworth and Northridge Monday, officials said. 

The incident happened around 10:48 a.m. when Amtrak Train 14 struck a pedestrian on the tracks near the Corbin Avenue Crossing, west of the Northridge station, according to a spokesperson. 

The person was not fatally struck but the condition of the person is not known at this time, investigators added. 

According to Amtrak Alerts, Coast Starlight Train 14, which departed Los Angeles, was stopped north of Van Nuys "due to a trespasser incident."

Shortly after noon, Amtrak reported that the train "is back on the move and is currently operating approx. 1 hour and 30 minutes late into Simi Valley."

https://twitter.com/MetrolinkVC/status/1604913208342577162?cxt=HHwWlIC86emD5sUsAAAA​

First published on December 19, 2022 / 11:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.