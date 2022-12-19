Amtrak train strikes person near Northridge station, tracks close

An Amtrak train struck a person, shutting down the tracks between Chatsworth and Northridge Monday, officials said.

The incident happened around 10:48 a.m. when Amtrak Train 14 struck a pedestrian on the tracks near the Corbin Avenue Crossing, west of the Northridge station, according to a spokesperson.

The person was not fatally struck but the condition of the person is not known at this time, investigators added.

According to Amtrak Alerts, Coast Starlight Train 14, which departed Los Angeles, was stopped north of Van Nuys "due to a trespasser incident."

Shortly after noon, Amtrak reported that the train "is back on the move and is currently operating approx. 1 hour and 30 minutes late into Simi Valley."

