Calling all heroes: Nominate a hometown hero for American Red Cross Los Angeles Region 2027 awards luncheon

The time is approaching to recognize ordinary people doing extraordinary things, as the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region is accepting nominations for the Hometown Heroes Awards Luncheon.

For the last 22 years, the Hometown Heroes Awards Celebration has honored community members who rose to the occasion and stepped in to save lives, or change lives, one way or another.

This year, CBS LA is a proud partner of the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region, presenting awards to community heroes at the May 14, 2027, luncheon aboard the Queen Mary in Long Beach.

Heroic acts aren't limited to performing CPR or first aid; they may also involve going above and beyond to help those affected by everyday emergencies, such as a home fire or a car accident.

Nominees must meet the following requirements:

The nominee lives, works, or attends school in Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, or San Luis Obispo counties, or the incident occurred in one of those counties.

The nomination recognizes a specific act of heroism or service, rather than participation in a large-scale disaster response.

Badge-carrying personnel and first responders are eligible only if they were off duty when the act occurred.

You may nominate yourself or someone else. All nominations must be submitted by Dec. 31, 2026.