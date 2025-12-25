Amen Thompson's 26 points lead Rockets to 119-96 win over Doncic and the Lakers

Amen Thompson scored 26 points to lead six players in double figures and the Houston Rockets never trailed in beating Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers 117-96 on Thursday night.

Kevin Durant added 25 points and nine assists for the Rockets, who ended a two-game skid while improving to 7-7 on the road. Thompson had seven rebounds and five assists.

Doncic scored 25 points and LeBron James added 18 points for the Lakers, who fell to 25-27 in their 27th consecutive appearance on Christmas and 52nd overall in a tradition that began in 1949. They've dropped three in a row overall.

Doncic and James were a combined 4 of 11 from 3-point range. They also combined for nine of the Lakers' 16 turnovers. Doncic returned after missing a loss at Phoenix after injuring his left leg in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers last weekend.

James and Durant squared off in the highest-scoring matchup in NBA history. No two opposing players ever entered a game with more combined career points.

Alperen Sengun had 12 rebounds in helping the Rockets dominate the boards, 48-25. He had as many as the Lakers' entire starting lineup combined.

The Rockets led by 14 points in the first quarter and were up 63-53 at halftime, when James had just eight points. Durant and Thompson had 16 each in the half.

Houston opened the third with an 18-5 run that extended its lead to 23.

The Lakers got no points from starter Rui Hachimura while losing starter Austin Reaves to a sore left calf. He had 12 points and didn't return after halftime.

Up next

Rockets: Host Cleveland on Saturday.

Lakers: Host Sacramento on Sunday.