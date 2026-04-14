Southern California authorities issue Amber Alert for 3-year-old child last seen in South Los Angeles

Southern California authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 3-year-old child after they say she was abducted on Monday night.

The California Highway Patrol issued the alert for Los Angeles, Ventura, Riverside, Orange and San Bernardino counties on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The CHP says 3-year-old Messiah Evans was last seen around 10:20 p.m. near 66th Street and Normandie Avenue with 38-year-old Joshua Pendleton.

The LAPD believes there was an altercation between Pendleton and an ex-girlfriend. They claim that Pendleton got into the ex-girlfriend's car and drove off with Evans inside.

The vehicle is described as a white 2006 Saturn Vue with license plate number 5SHE918. Pendleton is Black, 5-feet-11 inches tall, weighs about 265 pounds, with hazel colored eyes. Evans is Black, 3-feet tall, weighs about 50 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

The incident has been reported as a stolen vehicle and abduction.

Anyone who sees Evans or Pendleton is urged to call 911.