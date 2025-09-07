Watch CBS News
Amber Alert issued for baby allegedly abducted by father in LA County

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for a baby after his father allegedly abducted him in Los Angeles County. 

Investigators said Enzo Antonescu, 1, and his father Dragan Antonesco, 20, were last seen at noon on Sept. 7 near Colima Road in the city of Industry.

amber-alert.jpg
Police believe the father and son were traveling in a 2011 Toyota Sienna with the license plate 9SLF463. CHP

Police believe they are travelling in a black 2011 Toyota Sienna with the California license plate, 9SLF463. CHP officers said Dragan Antonesco is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. 

His baby Enzo Antonescu is about 22 pounds with short brown hair and green eyes. 

