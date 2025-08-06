Watch CBS News
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old boy last seen in LA County

Police issued an Amber Alert Wednesday for a 3-year-old boy last seen in Los Angeles County. 

The California Highway Patrol deactivated the advisory a little before 4 p.m. after police located the child. 

The child, Tyshawn Tucker, was last seen on Aug. 5 at 1 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Police were searching for a black 2008 Mercedes-Benz S550 sedan with the license plate 9NWU220. Investigators listed Ervin Tucker Jr. as a suspect. 

CHP said Tyshawn is 3 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 60 pounds, has short black hair, and brown eyes. Officers described Ervin as a 209-pound man with black hair and brown eyes. He's about 5-foot-9, according to CHP.  CHP

CHP said Tyshawn is 3 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 60 pounds, has short black hair, and brown eyes. Officers described Ervin as a 209-pound man with black hair and brown eyes. He's about 5-foot-9, according to CHP. 

