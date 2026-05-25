Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old child abducted from Los Angeles, police say

The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a 4-year-old girl who they say was abducted from the Los Angeles area.

Officers say that Daleza Fregoso was last seen on Sunday, May 24, at around 4 a.m., according to the Amber Alert, which was issued on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department.

She was described by police as being around 3 feet tall and weighing approximately 45 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

"Daleza Fregoso was abducted by Ruben Fregoso and they are believed to be in a white 2019 Land Rover Discovery," the alert said.

An Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old Daleza Fregoso, who was allegedly abducted by a 40-year-old man from Los Angeles on Sunday. California Highway Patrol

Police said that the Land Rover has the California license plate 9DAW716.

Ruben Fregoso, 40, was described as standing approximately 5-foot-9 and weighing around 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators did not immediately note any relationship between the suspect and the alleged abductee.

Anyone who believes they see the pair was urged to call 911.