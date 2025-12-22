People line up outside Amapola Market in Downey for holiday tradition

People lined up early outside of the Amapola Market in Downey on Monday to buy their masa to make tamales for the holiday season.

It's a tradition that draws thousands of people every year. The days leading up to Christmas are the busiest of the year as people wait hours in line to buy masa by the pound.

"It's an amazing tradition," said Itzel Mendoza, from Amapola market. "You grow up knowing that you go with your family and gather everything up to make tamales for the holiday season."

Amapola Market is known across Southern California for its high-quality masa, which is the dough used to make tamales. It's a popular dish in many Latino communities that dates back to indigenous tribes and has a significant cultural connection.

Many families make tamales for "La Noche Buena," which begins on Christmas Eve and extends into the early morning on Christmas Day.

"Knowing that Amapola is a part of that, a staple within these family traditions, is amazing," Mendoza said.

Mendoza added that making tamales is a process that involves the entire family. She said people don't just make enough for themselves; they make extra for their communities, which can be seen as a sign of appreciation.

Amapola will be opening early during the holiday to accommodate the high demand and recommends people get there early.