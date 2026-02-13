Amanda Starrantino

Amanda Starrantino reports on CBS LA Mornings during the week and anchors CBS LA Mornings on Saturdays, bringing Southern California viewers the stories that start their day. She covers everything from uplifting community success stories to the challenges facing our cities, as well as breaking news and the issues that impact viewers every day.

A Simi Valley native, Amanda is especially proud to report in the communities she grew up in. She graduated from Chapman University in Orange County and feels a deep connection to Southern California. Her reporting has included extensive coverage of major local events, including the January 2025 wildfires. In 2025, she was honored with the Media Award from The Los Angeles Conservancy, recognizing LA journalists covering those fires. Amanda is a multi-Emmy Award-winning and Golden Mike-nominated journalist.

Before returning home, Amanda was the morning anchor at CBS News Bay Area (KPIX) in San Francisco. She also served as an evening anchor in Indianapolis, a reporter and anchor in San Luis Obispo, and began her career as a multimedia journalist in South Bend, Indiana.

When she's not on air, Amanda enjoys riding horses, professional figure skating, and spending time with her dogs, Leo and Stella, often at beaches in Ventura County.