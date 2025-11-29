Watch CBS News
Altadena Small Business Market looks to rally support for local business owners after devastating Eaton Fire

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Austin Turner,
Rick Montanez

/ CBS LA

Nearly one year removed from the devastating Eaton Fire, "Small Business Saturday" means a little more to business owners in Altadena in 2025.

The Altadena Chamber of Commerce on Saturday was set to host the Altadena Small Business Market, where visitors can expect to hear live music, enjoy food at locally owned pop-ups and have a family-friendly experience.

Of course, the real star of the show will be the local businesses lining the streets. Business owners praised the Altadena community for its resiliency during a tough year.

"This is a really special community and I think that we all support one another in some way or form," said Adriana Melina, the owner of clothing store Sidecca. "I think it's really important for people to come visit, come see what Altadena is and come help us rebuild."

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mariposa Junction.

