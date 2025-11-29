Altadena Small Business Market looks to rally support for local business owners after devastating Eaton Fire

Nearly one year removed from the devastating Eaton Fire, "Small Business Saturday" means a little more to business owners in Altadena in 2025.

The Altadena Chamber of Commerce on Saturday was set to host the Altadena Small Business Market, where visitors can expect to hear live music, enjoy food at locally owned pop-ups and have a family-friendly experience.

Of course, the real star of the show will be the local businesses lining the streets. Business owners praised the Altadena community for its resiliency during a tough year.

"This is a really special community and I think that we all support one another in some way or form," said Adriana Melina, the owner of clothing store Sidecca. "I think it's really important for people to come visit, come see what Altadena is and come help us rebuild."

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mariposa Junction.