Family-owned petting zoo returns to Altadena after Eaton Fire

After losing nearly everything in the Eaton Fire in January, an Altadena family is rebuilding their business and their lives bit by bit.

The White-Chavez family, who own and operate the mobile petting zoo Experience Fable, had to corral dozens of their farm animals as quickly as they could when the devastating fire broke out on Jan. 7.

"We were able to get every single one, every single chicken, every duck, the fish, the goats — everybody," said Mia White. "When we left, there was no power, it was dark and the wind was crazy."

She says that even though they're beginning to recover, after both their home and farm burned to the ground, things just aren't the same.

"It's hard because this used to be idyllic. Now it's burned out, there's a lot to do," White said. "Out of chaos comes opportunity, and I think a lot of us feel that way."

Over the last several months, the family has gone back and forth from San Diego, with their animals finding refuge in various places across Southern California. White says that keeping their business running was the only thing that kept them going.

"It's therapeutic, and having that whole job to care for this menagerie has been a gift," White said.

White's 8-year-old daughter, Shylo, says that her animals are like family.

"To be separated, it didn't feel that nice, but then after when we put them here, it was nice, and I could hang out with them and play with them," Shylo Chavez said.

White says that as they continue to rebuild, along with the rest of Altadena, they're looking for a location where they can let friends and neighbors come to spend time with their animals.

"That's the next step, where folks that are close by can come to us on a regular basis," she said.

While they continue working through the tragedy, White says that caring for her herd has been a blessing in disguise.

"I don't know what it is about them, but they all have different personalities and they interact with humans in a different way," she said. "It's calming, and it reminds you of what's important — the basic things."