Altadena's Christmas Tree Lane will light up during holiday season almost a year after deadly Eaton Fire

Nearly a year after the Eaton Fire devastated Altadena, the city's Christmas Tree Lane will light up once again this holiday season with a different meaning.

Volunteers are stringing up thousands of lights, making sure every massive Cedar tree lining Santa Rosa Avenue is ready for the holidays. The nearly one-mile stretch has turned into a winter wonderland every year since 1920.

Members of the Christmas Tree Lane Association say the lights were still hanging on the trees when the Eaton Fire broke out in January.

"When the fires happened, we were totally thinking everything was gone, amazingly, these trees are fire-retardant and they survived the fires," said Rob Caves, a Christmas tree Lane Board Member.

The trees were still standing, but many homes burned to the ground, including Warren Skidmore's home of 20 years.

"It's indescribable how hard it is to lose absolutely everything apart from the clothes we had on," Skidmore said.

Despite losing it all, Skidmore and his daughter Tessa are volunteering again this year, making sure this beloved 105-year-old tradition continues.

"Me and my sister we used to come here a lot when we were kids, every year for Christmas, so I think bringing that magic to other kids and younger generations has been really important," Tessa Skidmore said.

Every weekend until December, volunteers will string lights on nearly 150 trees, one by one.

"Everybody is really excited there's going to be lighting this year and there's going to be a chance for everybody to get together at Christmas time and the holidays and celebrate that we are still here," Caves said.