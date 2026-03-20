Alleged reckless driver in Los Angeles leads police on chase, eventually collides with innocent driver

A police pursuit in Los Angeles led to a chaotic crash early Friday morning in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department and California Highway Patrol, a suspect behind the wheel of a Dodge Challenger was driving recklessly around 3:22 a.m. on the 101 Freeway at De Soto Avenue, leading to a pursuit.

At one point, pursuing CHP officers lost track of the vehicle and called off the pursuit.

Later on, the crash was reported in the area of Sherman Way and Hesperia Avenue in Reseda. It's not yet clear how the collision occurred, but at least one other driver was involved, and the suspect vehicle also crashed into three parked cars.

The suspect driver, who remains unidentified, was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving.

The innocent driver who was inside the other involved vehicle was treated for minor injuries, authorities said, as well as a person inside of the suspect vehicle. It's not yet clear if that person was the driver.

No additional details were immediatley made available.