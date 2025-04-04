2 people in custody after alleged DUI pursuit ends in crash in Westlake District

Two people are in custody after an alleged DUI police pursuit that ended in a crash early Friday morning in the Westlake District.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they began pursuing a vehicle around midnight near Park Row and Grand View Drive.

Two people are in custody after an alleged DUI pursuit that ended in a crash in the Westlake District. Citizen App

Police said at the end of the pursuit, there was a crash. Two alleged suspects got out of the car and fled on foot. They were quickly arrested after.

No injuries were reported from the incident.