2 people in custody after alleged DUI pursuit ends in crash in Westlake District

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton

KCAL News

Two people are in custody after an alleged DUI police pursuit that ended in a crash early Friday morning in the Westlake District.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they began pursuing a vehicle around midnight near Park Row and Grand View Drive.

westlake-district-pursuit-crash.png
Two people are in custody after an alleged DUI pursuit that ended in a crash in the Westlake District.  Citizen App

Police said at the end of the pursuit, there was a crash. Two alleged suspects got out of the car and fled on foot. They were quickly arrested after.

No injuries were reported from the incident. 

