Alleged DUI driver hits, kills pedestrian in Newport Beach

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles.
Austin Turner

CBS LA

Police say two people were arrested, including a man on suspicion of driving under the influence, after a crash left a man dead in Newport Beach early Sunday morning.

According to the Newport Beach Police Department, officers responded to the area of Newport Boulevard and 24th Street around 2:02 a.m. after reports of a collision.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who was later pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is yet to be released, pending notification of next of kin.

Investigations revealed that a 26-year-old Adelanto man behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Corvette, later identified as Jesus Alvarez, was the man who hit the pedestrian. He fled the scene after the crash, but was found by authorities nearby.

Alvarez was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

A passenger in the vehicle, 26-year-old Ashley Guerrero of Adelanto, was also arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

No additional details were immediately made available.

