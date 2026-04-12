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Alleged DUI driver hits, kills 2 in North Hollywood

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A San Fernando Valley man was arrested on suspicion of murder after crashing into and killing two pedestrians while driving under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the crash took place around 2:25 a.m. in North Hollywood. The driver of an Acura was traveling northbound on Colfax Avenue just north of Calvert Street at an unsafe speed when he drove into two people who'd just exited a Toyota Camry that stopped along the street.

The Acura then collided with several parked, unoccupied vehicles before settling in a private driveway.

One of the pedestrians, identified only as a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other, a woman in her 50s, died later in a hospital. Their names are yet to be released, pending notification of next-of-kin.

Police said three people were still inside the Camry at the time of the crash, and they sustained only minor injuries.

The Acura's driver was identified as 32-year-old Vidal Cruz Jr. of Pacoima. Police said he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Cruz was arrested on suspicion of two counts of muder. His bail has been set at $4 million.

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