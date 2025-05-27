Watch CBS News
All lanes of northbound 110 Freeway blocked in Gardena after crash leaves 1 dead

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various freelance outlets as a sports reporter.
All lanes of the northbound 110 Freeway in Gardena were blocked Tuesday afternoon after a crash left a person dead, authorities said.

A Sigalert issued at about 12:20 p.m. ordered the shutdown between the 91 Freeway and Redondo Beach Boulevard on the 110's northbound lanes. Traffic was backed up to Carson Street as of about 1:30 p.m.

No details regarding the crash were immediately made available. The identity of the person killed was not released publicly as of 1:40 p.m.

The number of vehicles involved was not immediately clear.

