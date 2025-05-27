All lanes of northbound 110 Freeway blocked in Gardena after crash leaves 1 dead

All lanes of the northbound 110 Freeway in Gardena were blocked Tuesday afternoon after a crash left a person dead, authorities said.

A Sigalert issued at about 12:20 p.m. ordered the shutdown between the 91 Freeway and Redondo Beach Boulevard on the 110's northbound lanes. Traffic was backed up to Carson Street as of about 1:30 p.m.

No details regarding the crash were immediately made available. The identity of the person killed was not released publicly as of 1:40 p.m.

The number of vehicles involved was not immediately clear.