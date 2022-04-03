Watch CBS News

All lanes of Harbor 110 Freeway reopen after closure due to possible jumper

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

All lanes have reopened on the 110 freeway at Adams Boulevard after a possible jumper went into police custody after threatening to jump from the overpass bridge onto the freeway. 

Firefighters set up a rescue air cushion on the freeway below in case the person jumped.

Authorities described the situation as a single-patient behavioral emergency after the person was standing precariously near the tip of the overpass bridge. 

