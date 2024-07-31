Alhambra police warn of scammers placing fake parking tickets on vehicles

Dozens of people were furious to find out they were recently issued fake parking tickets in Alhambra.

The Alhambra Police Department sent out a notice on Instagram, warning people of the scam.

They are asking people who get parking tickets within city limits to pause, and take a close look at the ticket, as scammers are placing them on vehicle windshields.

The fake tickets have a QR code on them, while legitimate tickets don't have a QR code, but instead refer to the city's website, www.cityofalhambra.org, for payment.

Police said the QR codes on the fake tickets lead unsuspecting violators to visit a fraudulent website for payment or download malware that compromises their personal information.

Those who get a fake ticket are asked to report it to Alhambra PD Traffic Section (626) 570-5119.

The Alhambra Police Department shows an example of fake parking tickets issued by scammers with a QR code. Alhambra Police Department

The Alhambra Police Department shows what a legitimate city parking ticket looks like, referring payment to a city website. A QR code is never used. Alhambra Police Department