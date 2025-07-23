Watch CBS News
Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announces new reelection bid for his old job

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is looking to get his old job back after announcing his bid for reelection Tuesday evening.  

In a video posted on X, he launched his campaign while standing in front of a banner that read, "Alex Villanueva, Help is on the Way."

"The rumors are true; I'm running again for sheriff of Los Angeles County," Villanueva said. "I've walked this path before and I'm returning with broader experience, more clarity and a deeper commitment to the people who deserve better."

Villanueva previously served as sheriff from 2018 until 2022 and lost his first reelection campaign against current Sheriff Robert Luna, who will also be running for reelection.

"Over the last several years, Los Angeles County has seen the consequences of failed leaders, not just in the Sheriff's Department but across our local government," Villanueva said.

He added that he is ready to bring "proven leadership" back to the department. Speaking to a room of supporters, Villanueva claimed that "lawlessness has become the new normal."

"We must rescue this department from paralyzing dysfunction, rebuild it back to full strength and restore our capacity to fight, solve and prevent crime," he said.

During Villanueva's tenure as sheriff, the department faced multiple lawsuits from former employees alleging retaliation for whistleblowing. Under Villanueva's leadership, the department also faced several deadly deputy-involved shootings, some of which led to widespread protests across the LA area.

He has also been previously investigated by the LA County District Attorney's Office for allegedly soliciting donations from his deputies.

Palmdale Station Sheriff's Lieutenant Oscar Martinez has also announced his campaign for sheriff. 

