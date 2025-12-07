USC set to face off with TCU in 2025 Valero Alamo Bowl in Texas

The USC Trojans will face the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2025 Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, college football organizers announced on Sunday.

It will be USC's first-ever appearance in the Alamo Bowl, which has been an annually played game since 1993. Since 2010, participants have included a Pac-12 team; however, after the conference migration and the Trojans' move to the Big Ten, bowl game organizers now get the chance to select from teams that include former and current Pac-12 and Big 12 Conference teams.

The Trojans finished the year 9-3 and ranked No. 16 in AP's Top 25 poll. Their highest ranking (No. 15) came ahead of their matchup with the Oregon Ducks, which ended in a 42-27 loss.

Wide receiver Makai Lemon (No. 6) and quarterback Jayden Maiava (No. 14) of the USC Trojans during a game on November 7, 2025. Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

TCU ended the season 8-4 and was unranked at year's end. They received one vote in the AP Poll.

The Horned Frogs will now have played in three Alamo Bowls, including a triple-overtime win over Oregon in 2016 and a 39-37 victory over Stanford in 2017.

USC and TCU haven't played each other since 1998, when they met in the Sun Bowl. The game ended in a 28-19 loss for the Trojans.

The Trojans' most recent bowl game appearance, a 2024 Las Vegas Bowl matchup with Texas A&M, ended in their favor with the 35-31 victory. They're 36-20 all-time in their postseason appearances and have now earned a spot in bowl games for the last four seasons, all under head coach Lincoln Riley.

TCU has also made it to four consecutive bowl games under head coach Sonny Dykes, most recently a 34-3 win in the 2024 New Mexico Bowl against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. They were runners-up in the 2023 National Championship Game to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The game is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. PST. The Trojans will be the visiting team in the game, which is being hosted, as always, at the Alamodome.