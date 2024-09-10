Airport Fire in Trabuco Canyon threatens broadcasting and radio towers on Santiago Peak
As the Airport Fire in Trabuco Canyon continues to grow Tuesday afternoon, its movement threatens scientific, broadcasting, and radio communication equipment on Santiago Peak.
The blaze grew overnight from 5,400 acres to 9,333 acres by Tuesday afternoon with 0% containment.
The towers at Santiago Peak provide radio coverage over much of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego counties.
Equipment houses both broadcast and two-way communications facilities on virtually every frequency band, including FM broadcast, VHF low- and high-band, UHF, 800/900 MHz, and microwave.
The Orange County Fire Authority dubbed it the Airport Fire after it started around 1 p.m. Monday near a remote-controlled airplane airport on Trabuco Creek Road. The flames quickly grew, burning through vegetation on the hillside to more than 5,400 acres within hours. Although growing in size, the flames continue to travel away from homes.
Evacuations and road closures
Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for areas along Ortega Highway, near Caspers Park, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
The Orange County Sheriff's Department issued voluntary evacuation warnings for people living near:
- Rose Canyon Road
- Trabuco Canyon Road
- Trabuco Creek Canyon Road
- Trabuco Oaks Drive
- Joplin Loop
- Cook's Corner
- Dove Canyon
- San Juan Springs, Quest Diagnostics, Lazy W & Campgrounds
- El Cariso & Blue Jay Campground
- Silverado Canyon
- Modjeska Canyon
The department issued an evacuation order for homes on Meander Lane, including:
- Robinson Ranch HOA
- Trabuco Highlands HOA
- Trabuco Highland Apartment Complex
Firefighters asked people to avoid the area to allow firefighters to respond effectively. Deputies closed the following roads:
- Plano Trabuco and Joshua Drive
- Plano Trabuco and Robinson Ranch
- Antonio and Alas de Paz
- Trabuco Canyon and Trabuco Creek
- Santa Margarita and Antonio
- Avenida Empresa and Santa Margarita Parkway