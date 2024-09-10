Airport Fire in Trabuco Canyon threatens broadcasting and radio towers on Santiago Peak

The Airport Fire in Trabuco Canyon threatens broadcasting and radio towers atop Santiago Peak

As the Airport Fire in Trabuco Canyon continues to grow Tuesday afternoon, its movement threatens scientific, broadcasting, and radio communication equipment on Santiago Peak.

The blaze grew overnight from 5,400 acres to 9,333 acres by Tuesday afternoon with 0% containment.

The towers at Santiago Peak provide radio coverage over much of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego counties.

Equipment houses both broadcast and two-way communications facilities on virtually every frequency band, including FM broadcast, VHF low- and high-band, UHF, 800/900 MHz, and microwave.

The Orange County Fire Authority dubbed it the Airport Fire after it started around 1 p.m. Monday near a remote-controlled airplane airport on Trabuco Creek Road. The flames quickly grew, burning through vegetation on the hillside to more than 5,400 acres within hours. Although growing in size, the flames continue to travel away from homes.

Evacuations and road closures

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for areas along Ortega Highway, near Caspers Park, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department issued voluntary evacuation warnings for people living near:

Rose Canyon Road

Trabuco Canyon Road

Trabuco Creek Canyon Road

Trabuco Oaks Drive

Joplin Loop

Cook's Corner

Dove Canyon

San Juan Springs, Quest Diagnostics, Lazy W & Campgrounds

El Cariso & Blue Jay Campground

Silverado Canyon

Modjeska Canyon



The department issued an evacuation order for homes on Meander Lane, including:

Robinson Ranch HOA

Trabuco Highlands HOA

Trabuco Highland Apartment Complex



Firefighters asked people to avoid the area to allow firefighters to respond effectively. Deputies closed the following roads:

Plano Trabuco and Joshua Drive

Plano Trabuco and Robinson Ranch

Antonio and Alas de Paz

Trabuco Canyon and Trabuco Creek

Santa Margarita and Antonio

Avenida Empresa and Santa Margarita Parkway