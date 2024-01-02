Agoura Hills community rallies to support 'We Rock The Spectrum' gym

The "We Rock The Spectrum" gym in Agoura Hills has long been a haven for families seeking a sensory-friendly environment for their children. The gym, known for its zip lines and vibrant play spaces, intentionally steers clear of video games and electronics that can overwhelm kids with sensory issues.

"Our oldest was having sensory issues at times, sometimes with noise, sometimes with lights from video games," said Nevin Barich, "When we brought him here, we realized it was a place that limited those distractions."

For the past eight years, We Rock The Spectrum has been under the ownership of Dana Aghassi, who, despite facing financial struggles exacerbated by the pandemic, remains determined to keep the inclusive space open.

"If I was going to close, it was going to be during COVID. It brings tears to my eyes," said Aghassi Tuesday. "Yeah, it's a struggle."

Despite the hardships, Aghassi remains committed to keeping the gym's doors open, emphasizing its importance as a sanctuary for children. With a looming $55,000 in back rent, the community has rallied behind Aghassi, with a GoFundMe campaign to help her overcome the financial hurdle.