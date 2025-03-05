Agbo leads hot-shooting USC past Washington, eliminating Huskies from Big Ten tourney contention

Chibuzo Agbo scored 26 points shooting 9 for 12 and Desmond Claude recorded a double-double and USC gutted Washington 92-61 on Wednesday night.

Agbo tied a career high with seven 3-pointers made in 10 attempts. Claude scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Rashaun Agee scored 13 of his 18 points in the first half.

USC (15-15, 7-12 Big Ten) finished 18-for-32 shooting (58%) including 9 for 13 (69%) from 3-point range in the first half. The Trojans didn't slow any after the break and finished 31 for 55 (56%) overall and 15 for 26 (58%) from 3. For good measure, USC made 15 of 16 (94%) from the foul line.

Mekhi Mason scored 14 of 19 points in the first half, Great Osobor scored 17 and DJ Davis 13 for Washington.

Osobor threw down a dunk with 14:28 left before halftime to give Washington a 12-11 lead. Claude followed with a 3-pointer and that started a 18-4 USC run that lasted almost seven minutes. Agee's 3 gave the Trojans their first double-digit lead at 24-13 with 10:34 left in the first half and they led 47-35 at the break.

With the defeat, Washington (13-17, 4-15) is eliminated from the 15-team Big Ten Conference Tournament. USC, Nebraska, Northwestern, Minnesota and Rutgers occupy the last five spots and each are 7-12 in conference.

USC ends the regular season on Saturday at UCLA. Washington ends the regular season on Sunday at home against Oregon. ___

