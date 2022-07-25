Adele announces new Las Vegas residency dates after postponing due to COVID delays

Adele has announced the new dates of her Las Vegas residency after she was forced to postpone due to COVID-related delays.

The singer took to social media Monday saying, "Words can't explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them."

pic.twitter.com/PQLiaPVYgO — Adele (@Adele) July 25, 2022

She continued, "But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I'm more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one."

"To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I've most been looking forward to and I'm going to give you the absolute best of me."

The residency will now run from November 18, 2022, through March 25, 2023.

According to her website, in addition to the 24 rescheduled shows, eight new shows have also been announced.

Fans who held tickets for the original show dates or had previously registered and been waitlisted will be given priority access.

In January, Adele said she was "gutted" to have had to cancel the shows when half of her team was "down with COVID."

Fans who traveled to Caesars Palace were shocked by the news of the cancelation and waited anxiously for the new dates.

More information is available at https://blog.ticketmaster.com/adele-vegas.